11 candidates apply to replace Carter in Maryland House of Delegates
Eleven candidates have applied to replace Jill P. Carter as a state delegate - the latest step in a series of changes to Baltimore's General Assembly delegation. Carter, who represented Northwest Baltimore's 41st District, was hired this month by new Mayor Catherine Pugh to join her administration as director of the city's Office of Civil Rights and Wage Enforcement.
