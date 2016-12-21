White House Bars Russian Diplomats From Centreville Compound
Russian Federation diplomats will no longer have access to the swanky riverfront compound on Maryland's Eastern Shore where they played tennis, went sailing and enjoyed respite from the nation's capital. As part of the move to punish Russia for its role in hacking the Democratic National Committee and influencing a United States election, President Barack Obama on Thursday announced sanctions that include shuttering the compound.
