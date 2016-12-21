West Virginia Attorney General Patric...

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey spells out ambitious 2017 slate

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The Eastern Panhandle may be poised to become an economic driver for the state, said recently re-elected West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrissey in an interview Thursday with the Journal. With Procter & Gamble's manufacturing facility to partially open by end of 2017 - and other companies lining up to follow suite - the Eastern Panhandle could serve as an economic catalyst for further company in Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec 19 Alec 1
News Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about... Dec 14 Pence of Tides 1
annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil... Nov 30 ANNETTE PSYCO 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov 27 noobieR 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Maryland Attorney Ge... (Nov '14) Nov '16 C Welles 2
News Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ... Nov '16 jose 1
Benghazi and Virginia Oct '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,609

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC