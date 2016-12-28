There are on the Breitbart.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant Schoolchildren. In it, Breitbart.com reports that:

A report by The Washington Post stokes fears among illegal immigrants and Muslims living in the country, claiming that President-Elect Donald Trump's incoming immigration policies have "increased fear." The piece , which focuses primarily on the left-wing Prince George's County in Maryland, says that schoolchildren fear being deported by the incoming Trump administration, using quotes from an open borders advocate to stoke deportation hysteria: George Escobar, senior director of human services at CASA, an advocacy group, said school efforts are important, with some immigrants and advocates on edge.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Breitbart.com.