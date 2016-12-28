WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant Schoolchildren
A report by The Washington Post stokes fears among illegal immigrants and Muslims living in the country, claiming that President-Elect Donald Trump's incoming immigration policies have "increased fear." The piece , which focuses primarily on the left-wing Prince George's County in Maryland, says that schoolchildren fear being deported by the incoming Trump administration, using quotes from an open borders advocate to stoke deportation hysteria: George Escobar, senior director of human services at CASA, an advocacy group, said school efforts are important, with some immigrants and advocates on edge.
Since: Apr 10
9,965
#1 10 hrs ago
So who's to blame for this mess? Illegal aliens and their supporters who don't respect US federal law.
So if you are breaking the law, be worried.
Since: Aug 11
10,640
Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
this is strange times in the USA,people openly breaking our laws and more criminals wanting to protect them from law enforcement.
this is open border nonsense.
#3 3 hrs ago
Blame mom and dad they did it to you
