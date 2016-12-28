WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Amo...

There are 3 comments on the Breitbart.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant Schoolchildren. In it, Breitbart.com reports that:

A report by The Washington Post stokes fears among illegal immigrants and Muslims living in the country, claiming that President-Elect Donald Trump's incoming immigration policies have "increased fear." The piece , which focuses primarily on the left-wing Prince George's County in Maryland, says that schoolchildren fear being deported by the incoming Trump administration, using quotes from an open borders advocate to stoke deportation hysteria: George Escobar, senior director of human services at CASA, an advocacy group, said school efforts are important, with some immigrants and advocates on edge.

spytheweb

So who's to blame for this mess? Illegal aliens and their supporters who don't respect US federal law.
So if you are breaking the law, be worried.

tomin cali

this is strange times in the USA,people openly breaking our laws and more criminals wanting to protect them from law enforcement.

this is open border nonsense.

Wildchild

Blame mom and dad they did it to you

