Waldorf Man Accused Of Setting Home On Fire With Wife, Kids Inside
The State Fire Marshal's Office says a man accused of setting his house on fire with his wife and her children inside has been arrested in North Carolina. Authorities say the fire occurred Dec. 15 in a house in Waldorf.
