Under Armour data shows what Marylanders ate the most of on Christmas
Marylanders enjoyed turkey, cake, cookies and more on Christmas, Under Armour Inc. data shows, but the sportswear maker also finds that the state's residents make time throughout the year to work off those extra calories.
