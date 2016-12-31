Teens of the Week: Where are they now...

Teens of the Week: Where are they now? Dr. Casey McRoy - Archbishop Spalding 2007

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Casey McRoy, 27, a Teen of the Week on Jan. 14, 2007, knew he wanted to be a doctor while he was still a student at Archbishop Spalding High School. On two occasions, while home alone, he was the midwife who delivered a litter of puppies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... Dec 29 Wildchild 3
News Schools warn of increased student fears due to ... Dec 26 Wildchild 1
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec 19 Alec 1
News Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about... Dec 14 Pence of Tides 1
annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil... Nov '16 ANNETTE PSYCO 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Maryland Attorney Ge... (Nov '14) Nov '16 C Welles 2
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,497,429

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC