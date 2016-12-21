Shut down Russian retreat in Maryland offers glimpse at spy battles
The Obama administration's move to shut down a Russian diplomatic retreat over meddling in the presidential election cast a small patch of light on the normally shadowy job of battling foreign spies on American soil - all in the seemingly unlikely location of small waterfront community on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Obama said the Russian estate about 4 miles from Centreville, home to Gilded Age mansion and a cluster of cottages, was being used for intelligence collection and moved to block Russian access to it.
