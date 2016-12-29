Sheriff's deputy on Maryland's Easter...

Sheriff's deputy on Maryland's Eastern Shore shot, critically wounded

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

Authorities investigate a shooting that injured a Maryland sheriff's deputy on the Eastern Shore. A sheriff's deputy on Maryland's Eastern Shore was shot and critically wounded early Thursday while answering a call for a domestic disturbance in a small subdivision near Chestertown, according to the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... 22 hr Wildchild 3
News Schools warn of increased student fears due to ... Dec 26 Wildchild 1
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec 19 Alec 1
News Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about... Dec 14 Pence of Tides 1
annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil... Nov 30 ANNETTE PSYCO 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Maryland Attorney Ge... (Nov '14) Nov '16 C Welles 2
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Serena Williams
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,455,366

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC