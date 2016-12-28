Roads agency plans western Maryland Civil War site overlook
A Civil War skirmish near Cumberland is getting some attention from the State Highway Administration. The Cumberland Times-News reported Tuesday that that the state agency plans to create a scenic overlook at the site known as Folck's Mill near Interstate 68 about two miles northeast of the city.
