Retailers in Maryland agree to stop 'on-call' shifts
Five national retailers with Maryland stores have stopped "on-call" scheduling for workers under an agreement with the state attorney general's office. Aeropostale, Carter's, Disney, PacSun and Zumiez stopped the practice after an inquiry about such scheduling from attorneys general in Maryland, Washington and seven other states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec 19
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec 14
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov 30
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov 27
|noobieR
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Maryland Attorney Ge... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|2
|Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ...
|Nov '16
|jose
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Oct '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC