Queen Anne's police dogs recieve protective vests from charity

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office says two of their police dogs have received protective body armor from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., the same organization that provided a vest to Easton Police K9 Meeko last week . K9 Bella's protective vest is sponsored by The Chive Maryland while K9 Zora's vest is sponsored by Route One Apparel of Hunt Valley, Md.

