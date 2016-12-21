Queen Anne's police dogs recieve prot...

Queen Anne's police dogs recieve protective vests from charity

Read more: WMDT

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office says two of their police dogs have received protective body armor from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., the same organization that provided a vest to Easton Police K9 Meeko last week . K9 Bella's protective vest is sponsored by The Chive Maryland while K9 Zora's vest is sponsored by Route One Apparel of Hunt Valley, Md.

