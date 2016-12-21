Princess Anne Murder Victim May Not Have Been Target

A Pokomoke woman shot and killed over the weekend in Princess Anne may not have been the shooter's target, according to Maryland State Police. 26-year-old Tawanda Blake was shot in the parking lot of the American Legion on Perryhawkins Road around 1:30 am Saturday morning, December 17. Jesse Copes, 26, was arrested at his home later that morning and charged in the murder.

