Princess Anne Murder Victim May Not Have Been Target
A Pokomoke woman shot and killed over the weekend in Princess Anne may not have been the shooter's target, according to Maryland State Police. 26-year-old Tawanda Blake was shot in the parking lot of the American Legion on Perryhawkins Road around 1:30 am Saturday morning, December 17. Jesse Copes, 26, was arrested at his home later that morning and charged in the murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec 19
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec 14
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov 30
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov 27
|noobieR
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Maryland Attorney Ge... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|2
|Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ...
|Nov '16
|jose
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Oct '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC