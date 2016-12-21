Police Warn Of Threatening Scam Texts
Maryland State Police and local law enforcement are getting a number of calls about threatening text messages, and they're urging residents not to respond to them. "I've been paid to kill you but wish to spare you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Mon
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec 19
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec 14
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov 30
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Maryland Attorney Ge... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|2
|Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ...
|Nov '16
|jose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC