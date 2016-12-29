Police use of Tasers down in Maryland, up in Baltimore
But Radiance Pittman's terror quickly turned to panic when her bipolar, 14-year-old daughter - still dressed in her school uniform - stopped threatening to cut herself and started threatening the police officers who had cornered her in the kitchen of her Baltimore home. So when the sudden crack and pulsing buzz of a Taser erupted in the crowded kitchen and sent two electrified darts at the girl, Pittman instinctively screamed, "Nooo!" For police, the Taser proved effective: the girl dropped the knife, officers handcuffed her and paramedics treated her for minor scrapes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|2 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Mon
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec 19
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec 14
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov 30
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Maryland Attorney Ge... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC