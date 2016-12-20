Panel of Maryland Lawmakers to Discus...

Panel of Maryland Lawmakers to Discuss Gas Drilling

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WCBM-AM Pikesville

The regulations proposed by the Maryland Department of the Environment will be taken up by the legislature's Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review. Last month, environmental regulators opened a 30-day window for public comment on proposed hydraulic fracturing regulations that could be adopted by the end of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCBM-AM Pikesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec 19 Alec 1
News Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about... Dec 14 Pence of Tides 1
annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil... Nov 30 ANNETTE PSYCO 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov 27 noobieR 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Maryland Attorney Ge... (Nov '14) Nov '16 C Welles 2
News Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ... Nov '16 jose 1
Benghazi and Virginia Oct '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,011

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC