Officials warn of medical cannabis scammers
Maryland patients are several months away from being able to legally obtain medical cannabis to treat chronic conditions. But scammers are already trying to make a buck off of patients desperate for the relief they seek from the new drug, according to regulators and industry officials.
Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
