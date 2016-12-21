new Md. property values growing; local county sees biggest jump
Property values in Maryland are continuing a steady upward climb, according to a fresh assessment of residential and commercial properties released this week by state officials. The Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation says during the last three years, property values increased by an average of 8.2 percent.
