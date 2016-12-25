Montgomery County proposes giving low...

Montgomery County proposes giving low-income students priority for programs

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Montgomery County is considering revamping admissions to language-immersion programs to give more consideration to low-income students. As Montgomery County looks to bring greater diversity to its popular language-immersion programs, school officials have proposed giving extra consideration to students who face economic disadvantages and scaling back preferences for siblings of students in the programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec 19 Alec 1
News Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about... Dec 14 Pence of Tides 1
annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil... Nov 30 ANNETTE PSYCO 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov 27 noobieR 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Maryland Attorney Ge... (Nov '14) Nov '16 C Welles 2
News Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ... Nov '16 jose 1
Benghazi and Virginia Oct '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,417 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,144

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC