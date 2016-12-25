Montgomery County proposes giving low-income students priority for programs
Montgomery County is considering revamping admissions to language-immersion programs to give more consideration to low-income students. As Montgomery County looks to bring greater diversity to its popular language-immersion programs, school officials have proposed giving extra consideration to students who face economic disadvantages and scaling back preferences for siblings of students in the programs.
