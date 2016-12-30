Minnesota Family Pays $1,500 In Late fees For Books Checked Out In 1970s
A Minnesota family has given a Maryland library a check for about $1,550 to cover the late fees for two books that were supposed to have been returned more than 40 years ago. Jon Kramer, of Minneapolis, says he was searching through his deceased parents' library last month at their vacation cabin on an island in Ontario, Canada, when he found a camping book and a cookbook that had been checked out from Montgomery County's Twinbrook branch library in the 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|3
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|Dec 26
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec 19
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec 14
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov 30
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov '16
|noobieR
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Maryland Attorney Ge... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC