Minnesota Family Pays $1,500 In Late fees For Books Checked Out In 1970s

A Minnesota family has given a Maryland library a check for about $1,550 to cover the late fees for two books that were supposed to have been returned more than 40 years ago. Jon Kramer, of Minneapolis, says he was searching through his deceased parents' library last month at their vacation cabin on an island in Ontario, Canada, when he found a camping book and a cookbook that had been checked out from Montgomery County's Twinbrook branch library in the 1970s.

