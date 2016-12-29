Md. 'road kill bill' example of partisan overreach
The Democrats in the legislature are in full howl over the governor's call to repeal the Maryland Open Transportation Investment Decision Act of 2016, more accurately dubbed as the "road kill" bill. The bill itself changes the way the Maryland Department of Transportation prioritizes transportation projects for funding.
