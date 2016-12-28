Marylanders well represented in natio...

Marylanders well represented in national African-American museum

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Although their paths crossed more than two centuries ago, Benjamin Banneker - a free black Marylander - and Thomas Jefferson, the nation's third president - were not considered equals because of slavery. Yet inside the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, life-sized figures of the two countrymen stand next to each other in the History Gallery, flanked by fellow icons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Schools warn of increased student fears due to ... Mon Wildchild 1
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec 19 Alec 1
News Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about... Dec 14 Pence of Tides 1
annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil... Nov 30 ANNETTE PSYCO 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Maryland Attorney Ge... (Nov '14) Nov '16 C Welles 2
News Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ... Nov '16 jose 1
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,085 • Total comments across all topics: 277,406,979

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC