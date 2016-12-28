Marylanders well represented in national African-American museum
Although their paths crossed more than two centuries ago, Benjamin Banneker - a free black Marylander - and Thomas Jefferson, the nation's third president - were not considered equals because of slavery. Yet inside the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, life-sized figures of the two countrymen stand next to each other in the History Gallery, flanked by fellow icons.
