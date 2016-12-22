Maryland regulators won't force Uber, Lyft to conduct fingerprint-based background checks
Ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft do not have to adopt fingerprint-based background checks for their drivers in order to continue operating in Maryland, but will have to agree to additional reporting and safety provisions, state regulators of the ridesharing industry said Thursday. Uber previously said it would pull out of Maryland if fingerprinting was required.
