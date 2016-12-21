Maryland proposes I-95 as testing ground in federal research on driverless cars
Interstate 95 through Baltimore could become a testing ground for driverless cars starting in 2018 under a proposal Gov. Larry Hogan 's administration announced Wednesday. The state has applied for a U.S. Department of Transportation program that aims to work out the kinks in "autonomous vehicle" technology and speed its arrival on roadways across the country.
