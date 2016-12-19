Maryland officials identify victims f...

Maryland officials identify victims from 70-car pileup on I-95

Tuesday Dec 20

Maryland officials have identified two of three people who died in a nearly 70-vehicle pileup on Interstate 95 that left roughly two dozen others injured. Maryland Transportation Authority officials said at a news conference Monday that 38-year-old Alfredo Santos Orellana and 54-year-old Mehmed Hodzic died in Saturday's wreck.

