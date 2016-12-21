Maryland libraries get disability-friendly workstations
Worcester County Libraries say they have installed computer workstations with assistive technology to aid disabled citizens protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Officials with the Maryland State Department of Education say these workstations include height-adjustable computer tables, enlarged computer monitors, special keyboards, screen reader software, screen enlarging software and an Optelec CCTV reader that can audibly read printed texts.
