Maryland Legal Services Corp. honors seven at annual awards reception

The Maryland Legal Services Corporation honored six individuals and one organization that contributed significantly to legal services and access to justice for low-income Marylanders at its annual awards reception Dec. 5 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel. Maryland Court of Appeals' Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera and MLSC Chair Glenn F. Ivey welcomed more than 200 guests to the cocktail reception and presided over the 2016 awards ceremony.

