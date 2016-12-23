Maryland lawmakers seek to address ge...

Maryland lawmakers seek to address gender gaps in juvenile justice

Maryland lawmakers say they will seek to increase funding and services for young female offenders next year in an effort to address long-standing gender disparities in the state's juvenile justice system. Del. Kathleen Dumais, who introduced legislation in 2010 seeking parity in services for girls in the justice system, said she would resurrect a version of that bill in the General Assembly session that begins Jan. 11. The 2010 bill, which sought to "provide females with a range and quality of services substantially equivalent to those offered to males," never made it out of the House Judiciary Committee.

