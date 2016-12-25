Maryland jail inmates to be trained to administer overdose drug
Inmates finishing their time at Baltimore-area jails will leave with something public health officials hope will save lives - kits containing the overdose antidote naloxone. The plan is part of a statewide push to teach people to recognize signs of an opiate overdose and increase access to naloxone.
