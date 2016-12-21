Maryland board to consider contract for veterans home
A Maryland board is scheduled to consider a $35 million contract extension to prevent any disruption of service at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in St. Mary's County. The Board of Public Works is set to take up the one-year renewal contract at its meeting on Wednesday in Annapolis.
