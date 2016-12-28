Man fatally shot in Southeast is District's fifth homicide victim in four days
Scores of friends and supporters of slain actress and yoga teacher Tricia McCauley held a candlelight vigil for her on Dec. 27. They also marched from her yoga studio to a nearby park. A 22-year-old man who was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast died about one hour after he was wounded, the District's fifth slaying in four days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
