Man fatally shot in Southeast is District's fifth homicide victim in four days

15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Scores of friends and supporters of slain actress and yoga teacher Tricia McCauley held a candlelight vigil for her on Dec. 27. They also marched from her yoga studio to a nearby park. A 22-year-old man who was shot Tuesday afternoon in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast died about one hour after he was wounded, the District's fifth slaying in four days.

