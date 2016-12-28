Lenzer joins University of Maryland Ventures
University of Maryland Ventures has added a well-known name to bolster development efforts at University of Maryland Research Park and greater College Park. Julie Lenzer has been hired to serve as associate vice president for economic development and director of University of Maryland Ventures-College Park in the division of research.
