Late fee? No prob: Check covers library books 40 years later

A library lover who found two books more than four decades overdue at a vacation cabin in Canada is making a donation to cover the late fees - at the 1970s-era rate of a nickel a day. The Minnesota man and his family gave the Maryland library a check for about $1,550 to cover the fees.

