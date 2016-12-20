In politics, a year of change for Maryland, nation

In a year of political upheaval, when conventional wisdom was tossed aside, Maryland voters did exactly what the polls and prognosticators predicted months before the election: They reaffirmed the state's position as one of the most Democratic in the nation. As white, working-class voters buoyed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to victories in neighboring Pennsylvania and other battlegrounds, Marylanders handed rival Hillary Clinton one of her largest margins - nearly 60 percent voted for her - and backed a Democrat to succeed retiring Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.