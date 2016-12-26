Hogan wants to expand state-funded, private school scholarships. But is the time right?
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wants the state to spend $10 million over the next three years on a voucher program that allows low-income students to attend private schools. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's plan to double the amount of money the state spends to provide scholarships for public school students to attend private institutions is not sitting well with top legislative leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Maryland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schools warn of increased student fears due to ...
|19 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop.
|Dec 19
|Alec
|1
|Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about...
|Dec 14
|Pence of Tides
|1
|annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil...
|Nov 30
|ANNETTE PSYCO
|1
|Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline
|Nov 27
|noobieR
|1
|Who's got your vote in the Maryland Attorney Ge... (Nov '14)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|2
|Speed-camera revenue continues to drop in some ...
|Nov '16
|jose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC