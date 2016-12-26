Hogan wants to expand state-funded, p...

Hogan wants to expand state-funded, private school scholarships. But is the time right?

18 hrs ago

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wants the state to spend $10 million over the next three years on a voucher program that allows low-income students to attend private schools. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's plan to double the amount of money the state spends to provide scholarships for public school students to attend private institutions is not sitting well with top legislative leaders.

