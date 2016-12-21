Federal authorities reach $4.5 millio...

Federal authorities reach $4.5 million settlement with defense contractor accused of fraud

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday they had reached a $4.5 million settlement with a defense contractor accused of overcharging the government for IT work at Joint Base Andrews. Advanced C4 Solutions, which is based in Tampa, submitted invoices for work that authorities say it didn't carry out, and for some work it billed at higher rates than was allowed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WaPo: - Ominous Negative Feeling' Among Migrant... 3 hr Wildchild 3
News Schools warn of increased student fears due to ... Mon Wildchild 1
Delores Randall drunk arrested and beats cop. Dec 19 Alec 1
News Some in Maryland LGBT community concerned about... Dec 14 Pence of Tides 1
annette marion of chantilly va murdered 3 famil... Nov 30 ANNETTE PSYCO 1
News Frosh launches Maryland hate crime hotline Nov '16 noobieR 1
Election Who's got your vote in the Maryland Attorney Ge... (Nov '14) Nov '16 C Welles 2
See all Maryland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,297 • Total comments across all topics: 277,432,204

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC