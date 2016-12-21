Federal authorities reach $4.5 million settlement with defense contractor accused of fraud
Federal prosecutors said Wednesday they had reached a $4.5 million settlement with a defense contractor accused of overcharging the government for IT work at Joint Base Andrews. Advanced C4 Solutions, which is based in Tampa, submitted invoices for work that authorities say it didn't carry out, and for some work it billed at higher rates than was allowed.
