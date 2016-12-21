Christmas Eve Not So Silent at Laurel Park
Calling it a "last-minute gift to racing fans and bettors nationwide," Laurel Park will serve up a special live nine-race program on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. It is the only live card in North America being offered on Christmas Eve. First race post time is noon.
