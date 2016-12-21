Christmas comes early for Uber and Lyft

Christmas comes early for Uber and Lyft

Christmas came early for Maryland residents on Thursday when the state decided to allow the business models used by Uber and Lyft. That day, the Maryland Public Service Commission ruled that the name-based background checks Uber and Lyft use to screen the companies' drivers are just as "comprehensive and accurate" as government fingerprint background checks.

