As Maryland lawmakers consider fracking rules, advocates ready to fight for permanent ban
A Tuesday hearing on regulations to protect water quality and public health if fracking one day takes place in Maryland portended an imminent fight over whether to ban the controversial gas-extraction process before the proposed rules take effect next year. Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles called the rules a "platinum package," a step up from the "gold standard" former Gov. Martin O'Malley applied to fracking rules his administration released in early 2015.
