After nearly half-century, long-time lifer Joseph Smith comes home
Joseph Smith's Christmas homecoming took place quietly on Thursday afternoon with his release from the Maryland prison system. By the time his younger sister picked him up for the ride to her house in Baltimore, Smith had spent more than two-thirds of his years inside the walls.
