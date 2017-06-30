Woman Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash Identified
Massachusetts State Police have identified the victim of a three-vehicle fatal crash on MacArthur Boulevard Sunday afternoon, July 2. State police identified the deceased as Deborah A. Carney, 61, from Middleborough. The remaining facts and circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.
Read more at Falmouth Enterprise.
