Wilmot: Bring voting into 21st century
American democracy works best when every eligible citizen can have his or her voice heard through an efficient, accurate, secure and complete election system. By breaking down the barriers to participation, modernizing our elections can help ensure that our democracy is truly representing the will of the people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Mass. Arrest...
|Fri
|Whoisconerned
|1
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 12
|dread
|11
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May '17
|Pittsfield politics
|20
|Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|43
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC