Who wants to be a millionaire? Not students in this school
While arguments over whether to keep or drop Native American-themed high school mascots have divided communities across the U.S., Lenox Memorial Middle and High School is having a nickname debate of a more peculiar kind. Students voted by a 2-to-1 margin at the end of the school year that they would like to retire their Millionaires mascot because it's divisive, leads to bullying from athletes at rival schools and doesn't reflect the economics of the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County Fare: Special Olympics Mass. Hall of Fam...
|10 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|3
|Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Mass. Arrest...
|Jun 30
|Whoisconerned
|1
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 12
|dread
|11
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May '17
|Pittsfield politics
|20
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC