Who wants to be a millionaire? Not students in this school

While arguments over whether to keep or drop Native American-themed high school mascots have divided communities across the U.S., Lenox Memorial Middle and High School is having a nickname debate of a more peculiar kind. Students voted by a 2-to-1 margin at the end of the school year that they would like to retire their Millionaires mascot because it's divisive, leads to bullying from athletes at rival schools and doesn't reflect the economics of the community.

Chicago, IL

