What would happen if Mass. loosened its alcohol laws?

12 hrs ago

As Massachusetts lawmakers debate new taxes on marijuana of anywhere from 8 to 28 percent, public health advocates say there's another drug that needs a tax hike: alcohol. Drinkers in Massachusetts pay just pennies per glass in state taxes, one of the lowest rates in the country, despite reams of research showing that higher alcohol prices lead to fewer car crashes and other harms.

Chicago, IL

