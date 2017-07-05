What would happen if Mass. loosened its alcohol laws?
As Massachusetts lawmakers debate new taxes on marijuana of anywhere from 8 to 28 percent, public health advocates say there's another drug that needs a tax hike: alcohol. Drinkers in Massachusetts pay just pennies per glass in state taxes, one of the lowest rates in the country, despite reams of research showing that higher alcohol prices lead to fewer car crashes and other harms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County Fare: Special Olympics Mass. Hall of Fam...
|Wed
|Cops are Degenerates
|3
|Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Mass. Arrest...
|Jun 30
|Whoisconerned
|1
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 12
|dread
|11
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May '17
|Pittsfield politics
|20
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC