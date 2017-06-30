The Spirit of 1776 in a Time of Division

The Spirit of 1776 in a Time of Division

America may seem hopelessly conflicted right now, but it's good to keep in mind that the longest surviving democratic republic in history began with much disagreement over America's destiny. Not everyone wanted to plunge into the unpredictable future of a brand new nation.

Chicago, IL

