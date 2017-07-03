Remembering the wisdom of Washington: Editorial Today we celebrate American politics. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/opinion/editorials/2017/07/03/remembering-wisdom-washington-editorial/103403094/ Here's one: Benjamin Franklin proposed the turkey as the national bird but was overruled by John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, who recommended the bald eagle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.