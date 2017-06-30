Our Opinion: Western Mass. still wait...

Our Opinion: Western Mass. still waiting on Supreme Judicial Court nominee

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Berkshire Eagle

Scott L. Kafker, Governor Baker's choice to fill a vacancy on the state Supreme Judicial Court, is an experienced and well-regarded judge who seems assured of confirmation. That doesn't however, ease the disappointment of the Berkshires and Western Massachusetts, which are again shut out of an SJC pick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Mass. Arrest... Jun 30 Whoisconerned 1
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Jun 28 There is somethin... 4
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Jun 12 dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Jun 12 The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May '17 Pittsfield politics 20
News Mitt Romney ripped Donald Trump's 'hurtful' com... (Oct '15) May '17 Rico from East Lo... 43
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,021 • Total comments across all topics: 282,190,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC