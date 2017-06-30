Massachusetts Senate Passes Pregnant Workers Fairness Act
The Massachusetts Senate has unanimously voted to pass " An Act Establishing the Massachusetts Pregnant Workers Fairness Act " in an effort to make sure that pregnant and nursing employees receive the same protections under Mass. Gen. Laws Chapter 151B as do other protected classes of employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County Fare: Special Olympics Mass. Hall of Fam...
|Wed
|Cops are Degenerates
|3
|Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Mass. Arrest...
|Jun 30
|Whoisconerned
|1
|Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen...
|Jun 28
|There is somethin...
|4
|Maine Sucks (Jan '16)
|Jun 12
|dread
|11
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Jun 12
|Royal Norwegian A...
|87
|Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|The Worlds Bigges...
|14
|Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09)
|May '17
|Pittsfield politics
|20
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC