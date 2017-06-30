Massachusetts care still expensive
Massachusetts has dropped behind Alaska when it comes to most expensive health care spending by state, according to new federal data that included a small dose of good news about future medical costs. The average Bay Stater spent $10,559 on health care in 2014, the second-highest per capita amount for any state, topped only by Alaska's average of $11,064, according to data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that was presented by the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission yesterday.
