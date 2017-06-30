Massachusetts care still expensive

Massachusetts care still expensive

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Massachusetts has dropped behind Alaska when it comes to most expensive health care spending by state, according to new federal data that included a small dose of good news about future medical costs. The average Bay Stater spent $10,559 on health care in 2014, the second-highest per capita amount for any state, topped only by Alaska's average of $11,064, according to data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that was presented by the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission yesterday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News County Fare: Special Olympics Mass. Hall of Fam... Wed Cops are Degenerates 3
News Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Mass. Arrest... Jun 30 Whoisconerned 1
News Advocates push for in-state rates for undocumen... Jun 28 There is somethin... 4
Maine Sucks (Jan '16) Jun 12 dread 11
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Jun 12 Royal Norwegian A... 87
News Mass. congressman meets Chavez in Venezuela (Mar '09) Jun 12 The Worlds Bigges... 14
Andrea Nuciforo tried to jail me (Jonathan Mell... (May '09) May '17 Pittsfield politics 20
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,156 • Total comments across all topics: 282,279,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC