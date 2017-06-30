Lead paint continues to affect thousands in Massachusetts
Although it was banned nearly 40 years ago, lead paint continues to cause problems each year for thousands of Massachusetts children, threatening to cause permanent brain and kidney damage. “Kids are considered to be at the greatest risk because their nervous systems are still being developed and organized,” explained Dr. David Bellinger of Boston Children's Hospital.
